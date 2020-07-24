Delane Dale Herr, 89, Spearfish, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020, after a hard fought battle with cancer.
Dale was born to George and Margaret Herr in Wishek, N.D., on Sept. 3, 1930. He graduated from Wishek High School in 1950. He went to college in Fargo, N.D., for one semester and transferred to Ellendale, N.D., for one semester and because of limited funds, went back to help his father on the farm. He was drafted into the US Army in 1951, and served for two years. He loved serving his country. In December of 1953, he went to Bismarck, N.D., and worked for General Tire and Rubber Company for two years and then was manager of Montgomery Wards in Pierre, until 1973. He then bought the State Motel in Pierre which was a 12-unit motel and then added 36 rooms which he owned and operated for 21 years. In 1995, he sold all his property in Pierre and built a new home in Spearfish.
Dale loved to hunt geese, pheasants, ducks, deer and elk. He also loved to snowmobile and ride ATVs and explore the Black Hills. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, the Elks Club and a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Spearfish.
Dale is survived by his wife, Sharon, of nearly 35 years; his children, Duane Herr, Shane Herr, Chris Herr and his wife, Jessica and Debi Walsh and her husband, Jeff; his stepchildren, Shelley Sargent and Amy Stotts and her husband, Chris. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, George and Margaret Herr; sister, Arlys Seiler; brothers, Delmar Herr and Wayne Herr and son, Glen Herr.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 29 at St Paul Lutheran Church in Spearfish. Burial will take at Black Hills National Cemetery with full military honors provided by the US Army, the American Legion Riders and the Spearfish Honor Guard. A memorial has been established to the Veterans Memorial in Spearfish. Due to the current social distancing regulations, attendance at both services is limited to family only.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.