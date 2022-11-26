Del Arlys Hancock, (Mutchler) gained her angel wings on October 15, 2022 at the age of 50 after a brief illness with her husband by her side.
Del was born in Deadwood, South Dakota on June 17,1972 to Tom and Sandy (Mattson) Mutchler. Del joined two sisters, Nancy and Jody, and brother Wes. Del attended schools in Lead and Deadwood and graduated from Lead High School May 1990. Del was blessed with a son, Bo Michael on July 16, 1991. On July 23,1994 Del married Richard “Rick” Hancock and to that union was blessed with a son Richard Hancock on February 5, 1996.
Del was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, niece, aunt, and friend. Del was preceded in death by her grandparents, mother, Sandy Mutchler, uncles, Oliver Lewis, Bob Mattson, and Richard Brooks, nieces Erin Sorenson, and Keely Ammerman, father-in-law Richard Hancock, and cousin, Jerry Burroughs. Del is survived by her husband, Rick of North Fork, CA; sons, Bo Silvernail, Webb City, MO, Richard Hancock, Clovis, CA; Dad, Tom of Lead, SD; siblings, Nancy, Wes (Julie), Jody (Todd), grandson Wyatt Silvernail, Parsons, KS, sister-in-law, Katie, mother-in-law, Joan and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Del will be laid to rest at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, South Dakota on June 16, 2023 at 2:00 pm.
