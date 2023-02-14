Debra Mitchell, age 68 of Belle Fourche, died Friday, February 3, 2023 at the Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center in Vancouver, WA.
The funeral service will be held 10:30 am Wednesday, February 15, 2022 at the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche. Visitation will take place 5 to 7pm Tuesday, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Interment will be held in Pine Slope Cemetery.
Deb’s funeral will be available to view live or following the service on her obituary page, located on the funeral home’s website: www.LeveringtonFH.com
Deb worked at several beauty shops in the area before purchasing “The Head Shed” in Belle Fourche. She owned and operated that for many years. In 2005 she was forced to retire due to health issues, and as a result she sold the business. Cosmetology was a career that Deb loved and enjoyed very much. She was meticulous in the details of hair styling. The most important aspect of her career was the many friendships that she enjoyed. She loved being a part of people’s lives, and she truly cared about all her customers.
Debra is survived by her husband, Kenneth of Belle Fourche; daughters, Scottie (Carl Hollman) Mitchell of Woodland WA, Katie Schmidt of Belle Fourche; son, Thomas Mitchell of Belle Fourche; grandchildren, Kai Marshall, Mandi Mitchell, Abigale Schmidt, Hayden Mitchell, Gabriel Mitchell; and brother, Bruce (Debbie) Reid of North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, James Lynn; and brother, Jerry Reid.
