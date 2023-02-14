Debra Mitchell Obit Pic.psd
Debra Mitchell, age 68 of Belle Fourche, died Friday, February 3, 2023 at the Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center in Vancouver, WA.

 The funeral service will be held 10:30 am Wednesday, February 15, 2022 at the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche.  Visitation will take place 5 to 7pm Tuesday, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.  Interment will be held in Pine Slope Cemetery.

