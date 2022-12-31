Dawna Rae Redinger was born on June 6, 1964 to Paul and Grace Redinger in Vancouver, WA. She passed away on December 28, 2022, in Tri Cities, WA, after a long battle with cancer. Dawna was a member of The Old Apostolic Lutheran Church. She died in living faith, leaving behind many friends and family members who will miss her dearly. Dawna is survived by her parents Paul and Grace Redinger. Her children, Andrea (Mikel) Levanen, Aaron (Stacy) Halme, Kendall (Amy) Halme, Kristen (Scott) Broderson, Katie (Tim) Schlecht, Patrick Warnek and Tatiana (Grant) Warnek. 35 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. Brothers, Steve (Bonnie) Redinger, Randy (Anna) Redinger. Sisters Annie (Joel) Hendrickson, Cindy (Dave) Charlson, Amy (Mark) Uskoski and Wendi (Mike) Simonson. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Reazo and Evelyn Redinger and Robert and Ella Massie, brother Wade Redinger, granddaughter Sawyer Halme and nephew Brandon Redinger. A viewing will be held at The Old Apostolic Lutheran Church, in Pasco, Washington on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 from 6 - 8 pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 11 am with a viewing to begin at 10 am. Graveside services will be held at City View Cemetery following the funeral service.
