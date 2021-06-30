David Noel Slaughter, 72, entered his spiritual journey on June 24, 2021, after a courageous struggle from the aftermath of several strokes and prostate cancer. His human journey ended peacefully in Mesa, Ariz. David was born Nov. 11, 1948, in Sioux Falls, to Albert and Mildred (Johnson) Slaughter.
Following graduation from Custer High School in 1967, David enlisted in the US Army and served two tours in Vietnam. Upon completion of active military service in 1970, he attended summer classes at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, where he met and married Ruth (Bakeberg) Slaughter. They had two sons, John and Joseph.
David graduated from SDSU, Brookings with a bachelor’s degree in history and political science. He approached life as an experiment and had a colorful, creative and varied lifestyle with numerous careers and adventures.David is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ruth of Apache Junction, Ariz.; son John (Mindy) Slaughter, Colorado, and grandsons Christian O’Connor, Ohio, and Jack Slaughter, Colo.; son Joseph (Dana) Slaughter, Kentucky; brother Albert (Jan) Slaughter, Illinois; sister Connie (Ray) Auer, S.D.; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, as well as many friends and “in-laws”. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mildred, and brother Brian Slaughter.
Per David’s wishes, his body has been donated to “Research for Life” for educational and research purposes. A celebration of his life and inurnment at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD will be held at a later date.
Condolences and memories of David may be sent to Ruth Slaughter at 600 S. Idaho Rd. #1027, Apache Junction, Arizona, 85119.
