David Lee Cartner was born October 30, 1951 to Cecil and Marilyn Cartner in Aberdeen, South Dakota. He was 1 of 4 children. He lived in California for the majority of his childhood and part of his young adulthood. David graduated high school in 1969 and joined the Navy the same year. While in the Navy, he served two tours in Vietnam where he earned 17 air medals with the Seawolves. He married the love of his life, Beverly, in 1972 and they had their only child, Tanya, in 1974. David and Beverly moved to South Dakota where he spent 25 years in the mining industry before retiring in 2012. In his later years, David moved closer to his daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. David succumbed to cancer on August 24, 2021 in Sioux Falls, SD. He is survived by his sisters: Kathy Faust and Mary Anderson; daughter: Tanya (Jason) Lancaster: his grandson: Trevor (Jessica) Cartner; granddaughter: Kaylee Cartner; and two wonderful great-grandchildren: Blake and Lucas Cartner. He was preceded in death by his parents: Cecil and Marilyn Cartner; sister: Judy Ulias; niece: Marylynn Parco; and his best friend and love of his life: Beverly Cartner. David will be most remembered by those close to him for his love of fishing, hunting, and being a wonderful husband, father, papa, and friend to many. He will be honored with full military honors at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, SD on October 8, 2021 at 2:30 PM with a Celebration of Life to follow at the VFW in Deadwood, SD at 4:00 PM. barnett-lewis.com.
