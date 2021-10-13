David John Reinert (October 28, 1954) 66, of Mud Butte, South Dakota, shuffled off this mortal coil on Saturday, October 9th, 2021. In spite of his flaws of ordering his steak done medium well, adding too much sugar to his coffee, and napping at inopportune times, he was generally well regarded by those who met him, and deeply loved by those fortunate enough to know him.
A stout 5’8” fireplug of a man, barrel-chested, bowlegged, and burdened with a perpetual scowl that belied his kind and quiet nature, he had an enviably thick head of hair that he combed about as often as it was cut and a smile large and bright enough to make up for its rare appearances. A man of few words, Dave instead chose to speak through his work ethic. Friends and family couldn’t ply him to relax or pay them a visit with all the offers of wine and wonderment in the world, but if told there was a project they required help with, he’d be there in two shakes with tools in hand. He was known in his teenaged years to run a sub-5-minute mile, deadlift nearly a quarter ton, and swim the abandoned quarries of his native St. Cloud Minnesota for hours on end, but it was only over this last summer, well into his 7th decade, that he achieved his most impressive athletic feat – a bocce ball teams gold medal alongside his son and teammate Lance in the South Dakota state Special Olympics games. A true jack-of-all-trades, he could back a trailer up on the first try, frame out a new structure from the ground up, and swap a 3.8 V6 in a driveway over a weekend. He “hated” dogs, but somehow owned many, all of them well-loved and misunderstood geniuses it seems.
Born and raised in Minnesota, he descended from a long-line of proud and stubborn Bavarian folk who instilled in him a fondness for cured and pickled foods, a questionable appreciation for polka tunes, and a love for cheap beers on sunny days. He married his life-long partner and yin-to-his-yang Patricia Kolbu in May of 1980, and they welcomed sons Jeff in 1981 and Lance in 1983. They came to South Dakota in 1986, which he found much too balmy for his liking, so he promptly and regularly assigned himself to the nearest ice-covered lake for his favorite activities of fishing, drinking coffee throughout the day, and losing sensation in his toes.
He is preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Catherine, his brothers Thomas, Gary, and Alan, and a number of aunts and uncles who helped shape him into the person he became. He is survived by his wife Patricia, his sons Jeff (Johnnae) and Lance Reinert, his grandchildren Isabella, Elizabeth, and Luca Reinert, his sisters Joyce (Bill) Schmidt and Margaret (John) Watzke, his sister-in-law Lori Reinert, and enough cousins, nieces, nephews, and otherwise to do right by any self-respecting Catholic family standards. He left his son Jeff his trademark scowl, his son Lance his love for sports, and the lot of us a deep and profound sadness over a life cut shorter than we would prefer. He will be deeply missed.
In lieu of services, the family will be having a celebration of life this coming spring. They request that remembrances be made by listening to Jason Isbell’s song “Something More Than Free” and donating in his name to the South Dakota Special Olympics (sosd.org) or the Aaron Price Memorial at First Interstate Bank of Sturgis.
