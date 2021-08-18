David Dobbin

David Gerald Dobbin was born Jan. 7, 1955, in Gregory, S.D., to Harold and Coreen (Tarr) Dobbin. He was raised on a ranch by Bull Creek, north of Iona and attended country school through 8th grade. As a boy, he spent many hours riding his horse, Brownie.
David graduated from Winner High School in 1973, and then spent 4 years in the U.S. Army based in Germany. He toured several European countries and especially enjoyed skiing in Austria.
After discharge from the Army in 1977, he worked road construction near Reliance and Belle Fourche. While living in Belle Fourche he was hired by Homestake Goldmine, where he worked from 1979, until the mine closed in 1998. He then obtained his CDL and traveled most of the U.S. as a truck driver, until ill health forced retirement in 2016.
David liked living in the Black Hills and riding his Harley there, attending the Sturgis Rally nearly every year. He was an expert marksman and received numerous trophies for his quick draw. He enjoyed watching old westerns, especially Gunsmoke, plus discussing current events and a good joke.
In 2019, he moved from Box Elder to Sioux Falls where he passed away on Aug. 13, 2021.
Survivors include a daughter Cecily Alexander (Nick Huff); two grandchildren, Ava and Conway, Sturgis; siblings Beverly Dobbin, Sioux Falls; Lorin Dobbin, Reliance, S.D.; Dorinda (Terry) Steele, Brandon, S.D.; Ellen (Gary) Sluzar, West Monroe, N.Y.; four nieces and three nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Philip Dobbin.
No services are planned at this time and burial will be at a later date in the Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis.
