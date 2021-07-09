David ‘Dave’ Alan Haggar, 57

David Alan Haggar, “Dave”, died unexpectedly in his home on Jan. 11, 2020, in Lander, Wyo., at the age of 57.
Dave is survived by siblings, Bruce Haggar of Brookings, Patricia (Haggar) Barrett (spouse Clancy) of Gravois Mills, Mo., Don K Haggar (spouse Michele) of Sioux Falls, and Paul Haggar of Franklin, N.C., nieces and nephews Elizabeth Barrett, Leia Barrett, Robert Haggar, Heather Haggar, Daniel Haggar, Jenna (Haggar) Netherton and Emma Haggar. Dave is preceded in death by his parents, Donald Abraham Haggar and Ruth Miller Haggar, brother Brian Charles Haggar and nephew Zane Haggar.
Dave Haggar was born on Dec. 28, 1963, in Pierre to Donald and Ruth Haggar. Dave was popular and active at T. F. Riggs High school in Pierre in 1982. Dave served as the board president and coordinator for Very Special Arts in South Dakota in 1983. That experience changed his life path in a meaningful way. He graduated from South Dakota State University in 1987 with a degree in arts and sciences and a minor in social work. Dave worked after college for Black Hills Special Services Cooperative. As a vocational coordinator, he helped severely disabled individuals find meaningful work.
Dave loved basketball, hunting, fishing, and caring for his beloved pets.
The Haggar family is grateful for the love and affection that was given to Dave during his time in Wyoming. Although we lost him too soon, we remember him as you do, as a caring, loving person.
The family will say goodbye to David at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery gravesite in Sioux Falls, on Sunday July 11, 2021.
No farewell words were spoken, No time to say goodbye, You were gone before we knew it, And only God knows why. (Unknown)
