David Andrew Dickert was born 1966, in Lansing, Mich. He was the second child of David Edward Dickert of Lansing, Mich., and Jo Etta (Heltibridle) Dickert of Deadwood. He attended school in Holt, Mich., and graduated in 1984. He lived and worked in Lansing until 2009, when he moved to Deadwood to assist his mother after his father, David, passed in 2008. He shared his spirit of helpfulness with neighbors and the many guests who stayed at their vacation home.
David passed away at home on Nov. 10, 2020, after a short illness. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by siblings, Debbie (Jim) Slater and Todd (Shari Mertz) Dickert; nephew, Zachery Slater; and nieces Alysa Betcher, Maliyah Betcher (great-niece), and Madison Dickert. He is also survived by his mother, Jo Dickert; grandmother, LaEtta Heltibridle; as well as a large extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Dickert; and a nephew, Brandon Slater.
Celebrations of life will be held in Galena, S.D. and Lansing, Mich. in the summer of 2021.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.