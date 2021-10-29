Darlene Verry, 83, of Belle Fourche, died Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at the Monument Health Spearfish Hospital.
A Celebration of her life will take place 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. There will be no visitation. Darlene’s funeral will be broadcasted live online, on her obituary page located on the funeral home’s website: www.LeveringtonFH.com, where there is also a video tribute available to view.
Darlene is survived by her sons, Wade (Paula) Woods of Belle Fourche, Dallas Woods of Belle Fourche; daughter, Deidre Buus of Belle Fourche; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Delbert.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.