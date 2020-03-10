Darla “Sue” Byrd, 76, of Belle Fourche, died March 8, 2020 at her home.
Darla is survived by her husband, Terry, of Belle Fourche; sons, Tom, of Belle Fourche; John (Kristen) of Maysville Okla.; seven grandchildren; and brother, James Brunson, of North Platte, Neb.
A celebration of life service will be held 3 p.m. Friday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. There will be no visitation.
Friends may leave written condolences online at: www.funeralhomeofthenorthernhills.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.