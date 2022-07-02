Darcy Bryant of Belle Fourche, passed away on June 19, 2022, at Rapid City Monument Health.
Darcy was born on March 27, 1962, to Wayne and Betty (nee Andersen) in Eagle Mountain, Ca. She was the second of four children. Darcy and her family returned to Spearfish and the Black Hills where her parents were from and met following the closure of the iron ore mines in Eagle Mountain. Growing up, the family would spend summer vacations and holidays camping at Iron Creek.
For the last two decades, Darcy worked at the Northern Hills Training Center in Spearfish. During her tenure, she touched and changed the lives of hundreds of people, both at work and in the community with her compassion and kindness.
Darcy was a lighthouse shining in the lives of everyone she encountered: forever steady and reassuring. She cherished spending time with her family and visiting her sisters in Spearfish. She adored her children and grandchildren. You could often spot Darcy thrift shopping, hunting for treasures to gift her loved ones. She loved spending time in parks, watching the seasons change and pass. The Black Hills became her home away from the desert and she relished taking her family through Spearfish Canyon. She delighted in sharing stories of her childhood growing up in California to her children and all those who would listen.
Darcy is survived by her two children, Tabitha and Dillon, her grandchildren, Austin and Braedon, and her older sister Suzanne Morgan. She follows and lovingly joins her parents, Wayne and Betty, and her younger brother and sister, Matthew and Anne.
She sits beneath a palm tree with her brown eyes shining in the desert sun.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. Inurnment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
