Daniel Owen Farrington, 83

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Daniel Owen Farrington at the age of 83 in Spearfish. Dan was sharp as a tack, full of energy, and involved in so many projects. We believed him when he promised us that he would outlive us all, which is why it was such a shock when he died so suddenly.
Dan was a spectacular, elegant, and respected man. He was a generous, fun-loving optimist who lived his life full of joy. On the day of his death, he was in particularly good spirits because he was packing up his new Cadillac for a business trip to Denver, where he was also going to attend a concert with his grandchildren Dan and Elizabeth Mooney. One of his favorite new bands, Murder by Death, was playing at the Ogden. Not many 83-year olds eagerly attend rock concerts, but Dan was no ordinary 83-year-old. He lived life full-throttle, full of energy, new ideas and enthusiasm. Dan loved rock and roll music all his life- his three daughters spent many a night “lulled” to sleep by The Doors. He was frequently finding new music that he was excited about and had even mastered Spotify in order to share playlists with his grandkids.
Dan was born on Jan. 18, 1937 to Helen Lucille and Owen Price Farrington in St. Louis, Mo. He moved at age 6 to Alliance, Neb., where he grew up. He was a gifted athlete, playing four sports for the Alliance Bulldogs and was a Nebraska state champion in the 110- and 220-yard dashes. He attended the University of Nebraska on a track scholarship and earned a bachelor of science in zoology in 1960. It was in Lincoln where he met the love of his life, Judy Ann Liddy, on a blind date. They have been inseparable ever since and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last year on Nov. 28, 2019. After graduation, Dan joined the United States Marine Corps where he was eventually stationed as a captain in Honolulu, Hawaii. It was in Hawaii where Judy began her life-long joy of cooking and Dan of “eating” really great food. Dan may have been the original “foodie”; he searched out delicious foods and was willing to try and eat anything. He was a strong supporter of the restaurants in Spearfish and would gleefully call up his girls whenever there was a new restaurant opening, eager to take them there on their next visit.
Dan had a brilliant intellect, was a voracious reader and was a life-long learner, pursuing a long and varied career in academics and business. He would conquer one challenge, only to then quickly move on to learn about and pursue others. He left the Marine Corps in 1964 to attend veterinary school at Colorado State University. He earned his D.V.M. in 1968, working a couple of years as a large animal veterinarian, before deciding to go back for more education. He subsequently earned a doctorate in veterinary microbiology and preventive medicine in 1974 from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. He became an associate professor at Iowa State for three years and while there developed, along with his mentor Dr. William Switzer, two very important vaccines for the respiratory diseases in dogs and swine for which they have two U.S. patents. In 1977, Dan joined Pfizer Pharmaceuticals in Terre Haute, Ind., to become head of the basic research department for animal health. He worked for Pfizer until 1988, when he left to join Merck Pharmaceuticals as their senior director of animal science research in Rahway, N.J. Dan was a great leader and teacher, mentoring many young scientists and others over the years.
Dan and Judy decided to retire to Spearfish in 1997. Dan had spent many weeks in the beautiful Black Hills as a child, and moving to Spearfish was like moving back home. Dan loved living in the hills, spending many hours fly fishing, motorcycling, and hunting. Shortly after moving to Spearfish, he joined Black Hills State University as director of grants and special projects where he provided support and guidance to faculty and staff for proposals for grants and funding of projects. He was subsequently interim vice president of academic affairs at BHSU until 2004. Dan was then tapped to work for the South Dakota Board of Regents to work with the six state universities to stimulate and build research capabilities. In the later years of his “retirement”, Dan was instrumental in securing the Sanford Underground Research Facility in Lead, facilitated a family health grant for the American Indian Health Program and became a board member for Deadwood History, Inc.
Dan and Judy traveled extensively over the years and loved to entertain. Their home hosted many a great party, and he always had an excuse to pop a bottle of champagne to toast friends and family. He was generous with his time and talent, highly respected, and always kind and never angry. Dan always had a positive attitude and outlook that guided his life.
Dan was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Robin Ann. Dan is survived by his loving wife Judy; daughters Mary Farrington (Peter Vogeli) Seattle, Wash., Jenifer Mooney (Bill) Indianapolis, Ind., and Sarah Crinklaw (Ken) Redmond, Wash.; and grandchildren Stephanie, Katherine, and Owen Vogeli, Elizabeth, Erin, Lucy and Dan Mooney and Daniel Crinklaw (yes- all three girls named their sons after their father). Dan is also remembered by his sisters Mary Jo Farrington of Rapid City, and Janet Brown (Fred) of Crete, Neb.; and many loving nieces and nephews. Dan was cremated and will be buried in Alliance, Neb. He requested a grave side funeral for family. Please leave written remembrances at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com. To honor his memory, please consider donating to a school or university, supporting your local restaurants and businesses, and please gather with your family and friends to celebrate your time together.
