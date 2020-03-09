Daniel Nisley, 91, of Spearfish, and a long-time resident of Powder River County, Mont., passed away on Feb. 24, 2020 at Spearfish Canyon Healthcare in Spearfish.
Daniel Nisley was born on June 30, 1928 to Otis and Dessa (Bell) Nisley, in Powder River County, Mont. The youngest of one brother and two stepsisters, he grew up on the ranch where he was born. Dan graduated from Powder River County High School in Broadus, Mont., and after briefly attending Montana State University, he returned to the ranch and worked it with his father and brother.
Dan married Susan Dent on Jan. 21, 1951 in Broadus. Together they worked the ranch that Dan grew up on, raised four children and built a life based on hard work, a pride in the land, a deep respect for others and a willingness to always lend a helping hand to family, friends and neighbors. Dan talked about the golden rule and tried his best to live it. They raised sheep and cattle and loved the ranch. Dan and Susan retired to Spearfish in the late 80’s and they lived there until his death.
Dan worked very hard on the ranch but found time for many activities. He owned a Piper plane and loved flying it to check on the livestock and just to have fun. Dan was instrumental in initiating phone service for seven to eight families in their area and for many years he personally maintained the phone lines. He liked to work with his hands including maintaining and building equipment used on the ranch as well as horse drawn sleighs and carriages for his children. For many years, he was active in the local rifle club, enjoyed playing pool and horseshoes and loved family camping and boating trips. Dan and Susan never found a card game they could not master and enjoy. After he retired, he took up golf and joked that his game never was as good as the enjoyment that he received from being outdoors with friends.
Dan is survived by his wife, Susan, of Spearfish; his children, Karen (Dick) Knutson of Eden Prairie, Minn., David (Pam) of Broadus, Mont., Nancy (Bruce) Klapmeier of Wilbur, Wash., and Robert (Arshi) Nisley of Cheyenne, Wyo.; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces and their families.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, John Nisley, Leona Lull and Irene Harper.
Dan requested a spring or summer funeral and the funeral is scheduled for April 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Broadus, Mont. Arrangements are being made by Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home of Miles City, Mont. Memorials are preferred to the Myositis Association or to the Spearfish Senior Center.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.
