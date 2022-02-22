Daniel James LaFave died unexpectedly on Jan. 7, 2022. Graduations from Spearfish High School — Class of ’81 — the Naval Academy, Northwestern College of Law all led to his faithful life with his wife JoAnn and their 12 children. The complete obituary of this extraordinary life is at Meredith Funeral Home in Racine, Wis.
