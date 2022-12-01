Daniel Deichert, 66, of Spearfish, SD, died Monday, November 21, 2022, at Firesteel Healthcare Center in Mitchell. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, December 3, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Spearfish, SD with Rosary at 9:00 AM. A private family graveside service will be at Carson Community Cemetery, in Carson, ND. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Daniel Nicholas Deichert was born on July 9, 1956 to and Nicholas and Therese (Muggli) Deichert. Daniel grew up near Carson, ND on his family’s farm. The Deichert family took deep pride in farming and their land. The love of farming stayed with Daniel. He farmed for his uncles, Leo and Junior, before and after he attended college. He helped harvest with his brother on the Deichert farm for many years. Throughout high school, Daniel was active in FFA and was a land judging champion. He played football in high school and college; making the Prep All-American Football Team while in high school. Daniel was voted homecoming king of his high school. Daniel loved to watch sporting events throughout his life.
Daniel went on to study surveying at the State School of Science in Wahpeton, ND and Dickinson State University. He obtained an associate degree from the State School of Science in Surveying. Daniel visited a few places before landing a job at NJS Engineering in Spearfish in 1985. He also worked for Black Hills Surveying before starting his own surveying company called Lookout Land Surveying. In 1987 Daniel married Susan O’Dea and to this union Mary, Rachel, Amy, and Michael were born.
Daniel was a man of many talents and enjoyed learning new skills. He could fix almost anything and took pride in keeping things nice. He was very active and loved the outdoors. He enjoyed riding bikes and entered a couple mountain bike races. Kids on Lourie Lane will remember him for hiding licorice in his toolbox and sneaking peas and raspberries from his garden. In the last three years of living in Spearfish, he was blessed to live at the Tuk-R-Inn where he was able to continue on with the things he loved. He was able to have a garden, mow, attend rodeos, and work at Clauser’s Machine Shop. Once Daniel’s Alzheimer’s Disease progressed, he moved to Mitchell, SD where he was cared for. He lived in Mitchell for one year.
Daniel is survived by his son, Michael Deichert of Howes, SD; daughters, Mary King of Gering, NE, Rachel Olson of Mitchell, SD, Amy Wilcox of Red Owl, SD; grandchildren: Kaden and Jocee King, James and Raven Olson, Weston and Abby Wilcox; brother, Luke Deichert of Williston, ND; sister, Agnus Vernon of Fargo, ND.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Vincent Deichert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.