Daniel Deichert, 66, of Spearfish, SD, died Monday, November 21, 2022, at Firesteel Healthcare Center in Mitchell. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, December 3, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Spearfish, SD with Rosary at 9:00 AM. A private family graveside service will be at Carson Community Cemetery, in Carson, ND. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Daniel Nicholas Deichert was born on July 9, 1956 to and Nicholas and Therese (Muggli) Deichert. Daniel grew up near Carson, ND on his family’s farm. The Deichert family took deep pride in farming and their land. The love of farming stayed with Daniel. He farmed for his uncles, Leo and Junior, before and after he attended college. He helped harvest with his brother on the Deichert farm for many years. Throughout high school, Daniel was active in FFA and was a land judging champion. He played football in high school and college; making the Prep All-American Football Team while in high school. Daniel was voted homecoming king of his high school. Daniel loved to watch sporting events throughout his life.

