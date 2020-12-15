On Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, Daniel D. Carsten, born Oct. 13, 1962, from Lead, passed away at home surrounded by family from a recent diagnosis of cancer.
Dan is survived by his wife Joyce Carsten of Lead, daughter Ashley De La Mater (Cody) of Colorado, son Michael Kirkpatrick (Kayla) of Texas, son Matthew Stueve of Nebraska, goddaughter Tiffany Mullaney (Skyler) of Spearfish, sister Vicky Barrett (Terry) of Spearfish, brother Randy Carsten (Carletta) Helena Mont., brother Tom Carsten (Narcell) Rapid City, sister Charlene Maynard (Michael) Sturgis, brother-in-law Reggie Mack Lead, his cherished nieces, nephews and cousins and hundreds of friends that he considered family.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother Frank and Lucene Carsten and sister Julie Mack.
Dan was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. Dan had a smile that could light up a room, a laugh that would instantly ignite anyone around him, and multiple stories for every occasion. His reach stretched much farther than the Black Hills and will resonate for years to come.
Due to COVID, there will be a celebration of life next summer. There is a medical donation account on his behalf at Wells Fargo, Dan Carsten Medical Fund.
Arrangements are under the care of Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
