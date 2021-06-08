Dale O’Connell, 78, of Kadoka, South Dakota, died on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City.
Dale Bernard O’Connell was born Oct. 28, 1942, in Philip, to Dale Elwood and Frances Marie (Slovek) O’Connell. He grew up in the Hartley area north of Philip with his seven siblings: Donna, Donette, Glenn, Kent, Delane, Anita, and Roger.
He graduated Philip High School in 1961, and on June 15, 1968, married Lucinda (Cindy) Irene Struble in Lantry, S.D. Dale and Cindy had four sons: Leslie Dale, Raymond Edward, Craig Wayne, and Bruce Duane.
Dale worked a variety of jobs including road construction, at the Philip Cenex, in 1985, he opened his first business O’Connell Propane. In 1992, they moved to Spearfish and purchased the Star Motel, then in 1994 the couple owned and operated the Belle Fourche Steakhouse and Lounge before moving back to Belvidere, S.D., to be closer to family. Dale continued to do other odd jobs for the area including repairing lawn mowers.
Dales favorite pastimes included hunting, fishing, taking drives to Interior in his favorite Mopar, and bowling. He bowled with a number of friends and family and would give pointers to anyone who would listen. He placed in several events over the years including taking first place at the SD State Open Bowling Tournament in 1993 with the Madres Pub men’s bowling team and in 2009 Mixed State Champs with his wife Cindy, son Raymond and friend Loretta Swanston. His greatest achievement was being inducted into the SD USBC Bowling Hall of Fame in 2018. He was extremely proud of his boys and grandchildren that have carried on the O’Connell bowling legacy.
Survivors include his wife Cindy of Kadoka; four sons: Leslie (Polly Litz-Fode) O’Connell of Rapid City, Raymond (Karla) O’Connell of Rapid City, Craig (Sona) O’Connell of Spearfish, and Bruce O’Connell of Bismarck, N.D.; ten grandchildren Alex, Andrew, Jordan and Lanie O’Connell, Emily, Jaxson, and Griffin Fode, Taylan, Kayla and Judian Schutz, three great grandchildren Landon Raile, Noah and Tyler Schutz; three brothers Glenn (Rita) O’Connell of Philip, Kent (Cindy) O’Connell of Spooner, Wis., and Roger (Teresa) O’Connell of Philip; three sisters Donna (Richard) Perez of Rapid City, Donette Gregg of Rapid City, and Anita (Randy) Parker, Colo.; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers John Charles (Infant) and Delane O’Connell, brother-in-law Ted Gregg, granddaughter Aerial O’Connell and great-granddaughter Marleigh Jane Schutz.
Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the City Auditorium in Kadoka.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the City Auditorium in Kadoka with Pastor Gus Craven officiating. Lunch will immediately follow the funeral service and after the lunch a procession to the Masonic Cemetery in Philip will follow for interment.
Cards and memorials can be sent to: Cindy O’Connell P.O. Box 415 Kadoka, SD 57543.
Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Kadoka.
