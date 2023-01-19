dale.tif
Dale McPherson, age 93, passed away peacefully in his sleep on 01/13/2023. Dale was born on October 2, 1929 to Eugene and Ida (Thiers) McPherson, being the youngest of 8 children. He grew up 26 miles east of Sturgis on a 20,000 acre Hereford cattle ranch, where his father and grandfather were the first to bring straight whiteface cattle west of the Missouri River. It was during that time that Dale got his first taste of auctioneering as the McPherson kids would take turns selling livestock to each other as they did chores …. they all agreed that Dale sounded the best and the rest is history.

Dale attended school in a one-room rural school house through 8th grade, then like some of his brothers, attended Aggie School, now South Dakota State University, in Brookings, SD, graduating in 1947. Dale also took classes at the National College of Business in Rapid City.  After his Army tour of duty to Germany with the United States Army, Dale was honorably discharged and returned to his roots, where he continued his education while embarking on his lifelong auctioneering career.

