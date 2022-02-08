Cynthia Gay  Goracke

Cynthia Gay (McDonald) Goracke, age 52 of Basin, Wyoming was born on December 28, 1969 to Edward Orval and Zelma Ellen (Rhodes) McDonald in Marysville, California. She passed away unexpectedly at her home on February 3, 2022.
Cynthia was a student at Marysville High School, later obtaining her Associates Degree in Nursing from Butte College in 2004. She finished her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from the University of Missouri.
Cynthia’s passion for helping others led her to become a nurse. She loved connecting with her patients and hearing their stories. Cynthia was a traveling nurse for many years, which allowed her to fulfil her passion for travel. She finally obtained her dream home with a cabin and acreage for her beloved animals and was working from home for Ensemble Health Partners at the time of her death.
Cynthia had many passions. She was known for her elaborate rock garden she created with Tom at their home. She loved the state of Wyoming and always admired the beautiful sunsets. She loved all animals, feeding the wild birds, and taming the squirrel who lived in the tree in their yard. She loved the warm sunshine, beautiful flowers, gardening, beautiful clouds, hiking, camping, cooking, hunting for rocks and elk sheds along with fishing and elk hunting. She had a passion for searching for teepee rings and artifacts. Each day was full of life and adventure for Cynthia. She found sunshine on the cloudiest of days.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Vernon McDonald and her beloved dogs, Biscotti and Atticus.
Cynthia is survived by her loving husband, Tom Goracke, of Basin, Wyoming; daughter, Erin Honeywell and her unborn granddaughter of Vernon, Connecticut; son Brendon Randolf; grandchildren Lucy and Evie of Decatur, Tennessee, and Michael Morris of Hays, Kansas. She is also survived by Tom’s daughter, Ashley Goracke and grandson Kholter Goracke of Gillette, Wyoming. Survivors also include her siblings, Edward (Sherry) McDonald of Marysville, California, Liz (Dave) Baggett of Yuba City, California and Margaret (Terry) Burr of Lovell, Wyoming and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the Ten Sleep Mountain View Assembly of God Church with Pastor Brandon Weddle officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be at the church one hour prior to services. Cremation will take place following the services and an inurnment will be held at the Ten Sleep Cemetery later this summer. Memorial donations may be made to New Hope Humane Society and sent to PO Box 524, Worland, WY 82401. Online condolences may be made at www.bryantfuneralhomeonline.com.
