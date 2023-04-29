Cynthia “Cindy” Kay Edwards delighted in life. Her infectious laugh filled a room, won over her husband, embarrassed her children, and provided peace as her departing gift on April 26th, 2023.
Cindy was born in Gnadenhutten, Ohio on December 5, 1948. She was smart and spunky, spending much of her youth losing herself in books and winning trophies in local speed car races alongside her brother, Jim. In her teen years, her family moved to Holbrook, MA, and then to Chicago, IL, where she graduated high school in 1967.
Cindy then traveled to Spearfish, SD and attended Black Hills State University where she graduated in spring of 1971, shortly after meeting her husband, Philip Edwards. He was immediately drawn to her contagious laughter, her one-of-a-kind personality, and her beauty. They were married on November 11th, 1972 and recently celebrated their 50th anniversary.
She opened Bearly Used children’s clothing store on Main Street in Spearfish in 1989. It was her pride and joy for 27 years. She worked day and night to ensure its success, closing the store in 2016.
Cindy was an exceptional mom to her two girls, Christy and Jennifer. She was loving, creative, generous, and fun; always ready with wise words, Christmas carols in June, and marshmallow roasting sticks to make s’mores over the kitchen stove in winter. It was a joy to share good news or successes with her - she always matched her daughters’ excitement with joy, Centhusiasm, and encouragement.
One of Cindy’s greatest happiness’s was spending time with her granddaughters, Abby and Olivia, and watching them grow. She would do anything for her girls; days at the swim park, bicycle rides, ice skating, reading, singing, and pretty much anything they asked of her.
Cindy loved being outside, surrounded by nature, animals, flowers, the Black Hills, and running water. She could often be found walking in Spearfish alongside her dearest friend, French Bryan, and her treasured puppies, Grayson and Holly.
She was passionate, spiritual, and curious. She loved to ponder life’s mysteries with her friends while walking along Spearfish Creek, admiring Spearfish Canyon, or sipping a cup of her favorite beverage (cream, sugar, and cinnamon with a splash of coffee). She was a warm, loyal friend who listened without judgment.
Cindy is survived by her loving husband, Phil Edwards; her daughter Christy Edwards; her daughter Jennifer (Edwards) Thimgan, son-in-law Andrew Thimgan, granddaughters Olivia and Abigail Thimgan; dear friend French Bryan; and her sweet dachshunds Grayson and Holly. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Robert Swineheart; and her brother James Hart.
All are welcome to attend Cindy’s celebration of life at 2:00 PM on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Isburg Funeral Home in Spearfish. Cindy requested a comfortable, colorful, and joyful service. Her favorite holiday was Easter, a time of renewal and rebirth; attendees are welcome to dress in spring colors. Inurnment will follow the services at Rose Hill Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank French Bryan, Lonnie Jensen, Dakota at Home, and Hospice House of Rapid City for their support and loving care of Cindy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cindy’s name to the Hospice House of Rapid City or the Western Hills Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.