Cynthia “Cindy” Kay Edwards delighted in life. Her infectious laugh filled a room, won over her husband, embarrassed her children, and provided peace as her departing gift on April 26th, 2023.

 Cindy was born in Gnadenhutten, Ohio on December 5, 1948. She was smart and spunky, spending much of her youth losing herself in books and winning trophies in local speed car races alongside her brother, Jim. In her teen years, her family moved to Holbrook, MA, and then to Chicago, IL, where she graduated high school in 1967.

