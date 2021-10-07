Creta Minor, 102, of Nisland, when home to heaven on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Oct. 11, 2021 at the Nisland Independent Community Church. Interment will take place 9 a.m. Tuesday at Black Hills National Cemetery. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church.
Creta’s funeral will be broadcasted live online, from Creta’s obituary page, located on the funeral home’s website: www.LeveringtonFH.com
Creta is survived by her sons, Les (Sherry) of Cedar Rapids Iowa, Leon (Jenni) of Nisland; daughter, Karen (Tom) Swan of Newell; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Bertha Feeley of Spearfish, Julia England of California.
