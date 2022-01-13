Corwyn Mark Roth, 62, of Lead, died on January 10, 2022.
Corwyn was born on May 2, 1959, and lived in Lead his whole life. He worked at Homestake Gold Mine 24 years. After the closing of the mine, he worked at the Gold Dust Casino, and the last nine years, at First Gold Casino until his passing.
He is survived by his daughter Gabrielle Roth and friend Andrew; mother Tillie Roth; sisters Cindy (Louie) Binfet, Cheryl (David) Larive, Cathy (Edward) Manderfeld; brothers Cletus Roth, Curtis (Lorrie) Roth, Charlie Roth, Casper Roth, Cameron Roth, Craig Roth; nieces and nephews Kristi, Steven, Brenda, Amy, Curtis Ryan, Jeremy, Andrew, Ashley, Sarah, Jordan, Christopher. He is preceded in death by his dad Kasper Roth.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
