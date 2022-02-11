Constance “Connie” Upton 77, of Spearfish passed away Friday evening, February 4, 2022, at Monument Health in Spearfish. Connie’s passing was quick and unexpected. Connie received services from NHTC since 2005. We are grateful to the many staff who supported her over the years, and cared for her in her last days.
Connie was born in Bradley, South Dakota on June 1, 1944, and was raised in Webster, South Dakota. She was the daughter of Rodney and Lillian Upton, and had three brothers and three sisters. She was the sixth born of seven children. Connie attended the Hammer School in Wayzata, Minnesota and the St. Coletta’s School in Wisconsin. At the age of 12, Connie was admitted to the South Dakota Developmental Center in Redfield, where she spent the next 49 years. In 2005, Connie was admitted to the Northern Hills Training Center, at the request of her sister and guardian Barbara Becht, who was living in Spearfish at the time.
Connie enjoyed talking loudly to get your attention and made her presence known when you walked in the room. She loved music, scarves, long dangling earrings and enjoyed taking your pens. She was 77 years of age at the time of her passing.
Connie will be missed by her family, friends, and the many staff at NHTC who cared for her over the years. Please keep Connie, her family and her staff in your prayers. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
