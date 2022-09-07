Constance (Connie) Olsen (Shull)

Constance “Connie” Olsen, 94, of Florence, AZ, formerly of Deadwood, SD, passed away on August 5, 2022, at the Aurora Place Assisted Living Community in Apache Junction, AZ.

The daughter of Arlo and Mary (Engler) Shull was born June 2, 1928 in Sac City, Iowa and was the second of 11 children.  She grew up and graduated from high school in Sac City.  She married Richard “Dick” Olsen on September 3, 1950 and they raised seven children, moving to a number of towns in Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota, prior to settling in Deadwood.

