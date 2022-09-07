Constance (Connie) Olsen (Shull)

Constance “Connie” Olsen, 94, of Florence, AZ, formerly of Deadwood, SD, passed away on August 5, 2022, at the Aurora Place Assisted Living Community in Apache Junction, AZ.
The daughter of Arlo and Mary (Engler) Shull was born June 2, 1928 in Sac City, Iowa and was the second of 11 children. She grew up and graduated from high school in Sac City. She married Richard “Dick” Olsen on September 3, 1950 and they raised seven children, moving to a number of towns in Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota, prior to settling in Deadwood.
Connie retired to Arizona in 1994, summering in Deadwood and working as a part-time booth attendant at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, retiring at 89. She also enjoyed volunteering with the Chamber of Commerce “Bag Ladies.”
Connie had a life long love of bridge and played with her many friends in Arizona and South Dakota and was always looking forward to that next game. She loved to golf, and as a member at Tomahawk Golf Course in Deadwood, she is remembered as a three time Senior Ladies Club Champion and her three hole-in-ones. Connie was an avid reader and loved her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling around the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and Mexico.
Survived by children Steve (Mindy) Olsen, Gwen Truitt, Pat Schopen, Janet (Dan) Cheever, Jim Olsen, 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, sister Jane Olson, brothers, Don (Mary), Dennis (Luana), Douglas, and Mike Shull.
Connie was preceded in death by husband, Dick Olsen, daughters, Debbie (John) Fierro, Susan (Boyd) Erickson, parents Arlo and Mary Shull, brothers, Tom and George, sisters, Norma Rix, Elizabeth Ann Bennett and Joan Mayberry and grandson Michael David Pummel.
A celebration of Connie’s life is being planned for her many family and friends in Deadwood and at Caliente Casa Del Sol Resort in Florence, AZ Her burial will be at the Oak Ridge Cemetery outside of Deadwood. Both the celebrations and burial dates and times will be announced at a future date.
