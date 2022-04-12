Collin J. Daugherty, 42, died unexpectedly on March 31, 2022, in Sioux Falls. He was born on Feb. 5, 1980, in Spearfish. He is survived by his son Corvin, of Spearfish. His parents, Melonie and Patrick Daugherty, of Spearfish, two brothers, Ryan of Spearfish and Kyler of San Diego, Calif.
He is also survived by two nephews, Jack Daugherty and Nolah Daugherty-Studt. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Bea and Pete Kommes of Spearfish, and Louise and Jack Daugherty of Fort Wayne, Ind.
He will be terribly missed by all his friends and family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date this summer.
