Colleen Marie Hauge, 89, from Spearfish, went to rest with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Rolling Hills Healthcare in Belle Fourche.
Colleen was born on July 11, 1932, in Hettinger, N.D. She was the only child of Cletus John Connery and Anna Maria (Marie) Giannonatti. Colleen was baptized at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Strool, S.D., and was raised in Strool and Sorum, S.D. When their house burned down, she spent a lot of time at the Allen home and with her cousin Roy Symonds in Newell. They moved to Bison, and she attended school there. Her Giannonatti family all had nicknames and hers was “Coots.” Colleen was married to Elmer Hauge for 58 years and had two children, Cheri Nehl and Brad Hauge.
She attended church at Indian Creek Lutheran in Coal Springs and Grace Lutheran in Sturgis, where she was very active in the church. She also volunteered at the Sturgis Hospital Gift Shop. She enjoyed yardwork, making lefsa, preparing for holidays, and being with her family. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and GG who kept the faith to the end.
Colleen was predeceased by her parents Cletus and Marie Connery and her loving husband Elmer Hauge. She is survived by her children Cheri (Mike) Nehl and Brad (Mary Kay) Hauge, three grandchildren Jason (Shannon) Nehl, Jessica (Daniel) Dunn, and Matt (Sara) Nehl, seven great- grandchildren Josh Nehl, Jeral Nehl, Olivia Nehl, Mason Nehl, Emma Nehl, Tessla Dunn and Thomas Dunn, brother-in-law Floyd Lovelette, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Services will be held Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 1020 State St., Spearfish, officiated by Pastor Stephan Sandness. Colleen will be laid to rest at 1:30 p.m. at Blacks Hills National Cemetery at 20901 Pleasant Valley Dr., Sturgis, SD.
Memorial: Women of ELCA, Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 1020 State St., Spearfish, SD, 57783.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish, SD. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
