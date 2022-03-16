Colleen Edna Hoepker

Colleen Edna Schmelzel Hoepker died on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the age of 91.
She was born in New Athens, IL, on July 10, 1930, to Max W. and Mildred (Hager) Schmelzel.
Her family included three sisters, Maxine Schmelzel Hoepker Baker, Elizabeth Schmelzel Baker and Mary Schmelzel Wise. Her parents and sisters have preceded her in death.
She married Armand Hoepker on April 5, 1952, sharing 50 years of happiness prior to his death in 2002. They were the parents of two daughters, Melinda Reeves (Joseph), Spearfish, SD, and Patricia Potter (Arlo), Whitewood, SD. They were proud grandparents to Shelby (Russ, Jr) Rehm Spearfish, SD; Kyle Reeves, Medford, OR; Cameron Potter, Whitewood, SD; Quentin (Haley) Potter, Duluth, MN. They were also great-grandparents to Moira Rehm, Nolan Rehm, Spearfish, SD, and Jaxon Potter, Duluth, MN. Their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren all survive as well as other much-loved family.
Colleen lived most of her life in Illinois – on farms in the Freeburg to Addieville area. The years of her marriage were spent in the Danville and Catlin area. After Armand’s death she moved to Spearfish, SD to be near family, spending these last years with children and grandchildren nearby.
Although she worked some through her younger years, Colleen was primarily a home maker and care giver. She helped both family and friends when they were ill or experiencing difficulties.
Early in her life, she chose to dedicate herself as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and enjoyed greatly the friends, meetings and annual conventions for over 80 years. A virtual memorial will be held on Saturday, March 19 at 1 PM (MT). Please feel free to inquire for information by contacting
(605) 644-6373. Condolences may be sent to www.kinkadefunerals.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.