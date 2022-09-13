Col. John Michael Kain
Col. John Michael “Mike” Kain, 77, United States Army, Retired, of Lead, SD passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Monument Hospital, Rapid City, SD.    Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish, SD. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, September 16, 2022, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Spearfish, SD.  Interment will follow in Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD with full Military Honors being provided by the United States Army. Memorials have been established to benefit the St. Paul Lutheran Church Endowment Fund in Spearfish or a charity of your choice in Mike’s name.

Mike was born in Algona, Iowa on April 15, 1945, to Edward Kain and Viola (Dacken) Kain. He excelled in sports during his high school years gaining fame as an avid wrestler and football player. After his high school graduation, Mike attended South Dakota State University on a wrestling scholarship. During his senior year in college, Mike’s wrestling team won the NCC Tournament and finished 3rd in the NCAA…Go Jackrabbits! Mike also became involved in the Army ROTC program during his time at SDSU and graduated as a Distinguished Military Graduate in 1968, commissioned a 2LT of Infantry.  Mike served over 29 years as an active-duty Army Officer serving in two conflicts (Vietnam and Desert Storm).

