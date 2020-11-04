Clyde L Becker

Born Feb. 19, 1944, in Buffalo, S.D., to Leona and Donald Becker. Clyde graduated from Harding County High School in Buffalo in 1961, and went to work for the Forest Service in Ashland, Montana for several years. He then moved to Seattle, Wash., where his grandfather Nick Becker resided, and went to barber school. He enjoyed a career in Rapid City, for a number of years, and then worked for the Harding County Highway Department and Henderson Trucking Company. He also worked as a machinist for Gullickson Manufacturing, and retired around 2005. Surviving family members include his brother, Lyle Becker and wife Beverly Becker. Nephews, Kirk Becker and Daniel Becker (and his children Hilary Becker and Aaron Becker)and niece Kristi Roth (and her children Quinton Schmidt, Addison Schmidt and Avery Roth). He is preceded in death by his mother, Leona Becker and his father, Donald Becker. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
