Clyde F. Stratman, 75, was born on October 10, 1946 in Deadwood, South Dakota to Florence and Jerry Stratman. He passed away at home in July 2022. He is survived by one brother and three sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister and his parents.
Clyde had a successful custom cabinet business in Texas. He drove a side-dump in Colorado. He played a guitar for many years and had a beautiful voice. He studied and read the Bible everyday. He loved all animals both wild and domestic. His dog Buddy was a cherished and constant companion. He had a great personality and beautiful smile with an infectious laugh and big heart. He will be deeply missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.