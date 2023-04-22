IMG_1087.tif
Clifford Simmons, 93, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023, at his home in Spearfish, South Dakota.

Clifford was born on December 2, 1929, in Milltown, South Dakota to Joseph Simmons and Frances (Gaza) Simmons. The family lived on a farm near Milltown, South Dakota where Clifford attended school and spent wonderful times with his family. He shared many memories of attending Milltown church and picnics with family and friends at the Milltown Pavilion. Clifford recalled that while they didn’t have much in the 1930’s, they did have an “ice house” where they stored ice from the James River, which was then used to make his beloved homemade ice cream.

