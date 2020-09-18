Clayton Nels Overland, 87, Whitewood, passed away on Sept. 16, 2020.
Clayton was born December 10, 1932, to Ruth Viola (Phillips) and Freeman Dewey Overland in New Underwood, S.D. He served in the United States Army in the Korean War.
Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel with Pastor Calvin Chapman officiating. Burial will follow at Whitewood Cemetery in Whitewood.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
