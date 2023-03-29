Clayton Ivan Bakke, 95 passed away peacefully on March 24, 2023. He was born to Elmer and Clara (Johnson) Bakke on September 11, 1927, on a farm just west of Astoria, SD. In the Spring of 1936, the family moved to Puposky, MN located north of Bemidji and then moved back to Astoria where he farmed with his folks until 1949. On June 18, 1950, he married Doris Texley from Toronto, SD, and they were blessed with a daughter, Betty and a son, Larry. Clayton worked for Brookings County and Vanderwal Construction until 1957 when he started working for Johnson Bros. as an Operator and Superintendent for 30 years until retirement. He was blessed with 49 years of marriage with Doris. After Doris passed away, Clayton married Marian Williams on August 19th, 1999, and was blessed with 17 years of marriage.
Throughout life, he “always knew God was always with him” and we know he is with God now too. Clayton will be missed by many. To know him was to love him. For Clayton, no one was a stranger, and he had a story for everything.
Clayton lived life to the fullest. He often would tell stories about his youth when he would trap and snare rabbits or mink. He was very proud of the highways he helped build. Clayton was quite the woodworker and made an assortment of letter openers, wine bottle holders and jewelry boxes for his friends and family to enjoy. Additionally, he enjoyed golf and even got to work the 10th hole at the Phoenix Open. Clayton went white water rafting with his family when he was 80 and he skydived with his grandkids at 85. He also went parasailing with his daughter and deep sea fishing with his son. He was always very independent, and you could often find him on his motorized scooter with the flag, cruising through Spearfish to go to his favorite places.
Clayton was a true Norwegian. He could be heard singing the O Lutefisk song, telling Ole and Lena Jokes and he loved lefse with dark Karo Syrup and lutefisk (Uffda).
We will miss Clayton reaching out on birthdays first thing in the morning singing the Happy Birthday song in his baritone voice or just reaching out to see how we are doing.
Those grateful for sharing his life are his son, Larry (Denise) Bakke, stepson, Jim (Chae) Williams, and step-daughter, Sandy (Larry) Stevenson; his 10 grandchildren, Tracy (Brian) Moe, Gary (Amanda) Ramse, Kirstie (Alex) Garrity, Karlie (Justin) Warne, Alec Bakke, Meghan (Jarrod) Ruckle, Michelle (Josh) Okland, Nicole Williams, Jessi Stevenson and Jenni Stevenson. Along with his 15 great-grandchildren and numerous wonderful nieces and nephews.
Clayton’s family is grateful for his special aide, Cheyenne, and all the other great health professionals who took great care of him over the years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Elwood (Delphine) Bakke, sisters Bernice (Norman) Grande, Violet (Merle) Bushman, his first wife, Doris Texley Bakke, his second wife, Marian Williams, and his daughter, Betty Ramse.
“Take care of yourself! Love you all!”
Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Spearfish with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery in Spearfish.
