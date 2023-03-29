Bakke, Clayton.tif
Clayton Ivan Bakke, 95 passed away peacefully on March 24, 2023. He was born to Elmer and Clara (Johnson) Bakke on September 11, 1927, on a farm just west of Astoria, SD. In the Spring of 1936, the family moved to Puposky, MN located north of Bemidji and then moved back to Astoria where he farmed with his folks until 1949. On June 18, 1950, he married Doris Texley from Toronto, SD, and they were blessed with a daughter, Betty and a son, Larry. Clayton worked for Brookings County and Vanderwal Construction until 1957 when he started working for Johnson Bros. as an Operator and Superintendent for 30 years until retirement. He was blessed with 49 years of marriage with Doris. After Doris passed away, Clayton married Marian Williams on August 19th, 1999, and was blessed with 17 years of marriage.

Throughout life, he “always knew God was always with him” and we know he is with God now too. Clayton will be missed by many. To know him was to love him. For Clayton, no one was a stranger, and he had a story for everything.

