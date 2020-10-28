Clarence Richard (Dick) Popelka, 84, passed away Sept. 15, 2020, in Pocatello, Idaho.
Dick was born Feb. 20, 1936, in the Minnesotan Iron Range town of Virginia to Marcella and Vincent Popelka. After graduating from high school, he joined the US Army and served with the NATO Peacekeeping Mission in Europe. While stationed in Germany, he met and married Inge Kotobra. After an honorable discharge, Dick and his family returned to Minnesota where he earned his bachelor’s degree from Bemidji State University.
Known for his love of philosophy and world religions, Popelka was a life-long educator, who began his career teaching high school English in Sundance, Wyo. After earning his master’s degree at the University of Arizona, he then taught English at Black Hills State University, where he met his second wife, Patricia Smith. He retired from BHSU in 1998.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; sons Christopher Popelka and Steven Smith; and wife Patricia. He is survived by his children Linda (Ralph Heckard) Popelka of Pocatello; Rebecca (Bruce) Hahn, Prineville, Ore.; Thorne (Clara) Popelka of Klawock, Alaska; Thane Popelka, Spearfish; Rene Emme, Box Elder; Anthony (Tammy) Smith, Cheyenne, Wyo.; and Teresa Sweazey, Vancouver, Wash. He is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, of whom he was extremely proud, family friends Rob and Gina Steele of Rapid City, and his beloved yellow lab Trixster.
No public services will be held, but the family will celebrate his life by spreading his ashes near the Missouri River, where he and Patricia often spent their summers fishing, reading, and antiquing. Dick also enjoyed hunting and traveling, and often spend his summers teaching his love of the outdoors to both his children and grandchildren.
