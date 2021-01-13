Mass of Christian Burial for Clare Sorheim will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Father Cliff Jacobson officiating; inurnment to follow at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery with Military Honors provided by American Legion Post #42 Honor Guard. Family gathering and Rosary will be held from 4-6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Gillette Memorial Chapel. Clare Maurice Sorheim of Gillette, Wyo., passed away Jan. 2, 2021, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center of natural causes. He was born to Clarence and Evelyn (Olmsted) Sorheim on Aug. 23, 1935, in Canova, S.D. He graduated from high school in Lead, attended the University of South Dakota, served in the United States Air Force, and was honorably discharged. While attending USD, he met his future wife, Suzanne O’Conner on a blind date. They were married on Aug. 11, 1960. To this union, two children were born, Lisa Ann and Mark Steven. Clare was employed by the Wyoming Transportation Department Engineering Division for 40 years, retiring in 1995. On March 13, 2015, he was baptized and entered into the Catholic Church. He was an avid reader and a great source of facts and enjoyed many genres of music and sports. In his younger days, he excelled at basketball, golf, baseball, and bowling. Clare loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, daughter, Lisa (Jim) Semler, of Gillette; son, Mark (Rachel) of Hobbs, N.M.; grandchildren Ray (Emily) Catellier, Korie Sorheim, Amanda Sorheim, Joseph Sorheim, Isabelle Sorheim, Gabrielle Rios, Amy (Rob) Neihart, James Semler, nieces and nephews and six great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Muriel Larsen, Lois Fulk and brother Verne. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 West 5th St., Gillette, Wyo., 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at www.gillettememorialchapel.com.
