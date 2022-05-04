Cindi (Just) Himle, 70, of Spearfish, SD, passed away peacefully with her husband, Norm Himle by her side on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, after succumbing to illness.
Cindi was born September 16, 1951, to George and Edith Just in Sisseton SD - she was the fourth of eight children.
After graduating from Sisseton High School in 1969, Cindi traveled the country selling magazines and later attended keypunch school, getting a job with Cargill as a data entry operator in Minneapolis for the next eight years.
Cindi married her loving husband in 1973, and later had two daughters, Amber and Kortney.
After living in Arizona with her husband and daughters for seven years, the family decided to move back to SD, settling in Spearfish in 1992. Norm and Cindi spent the next 28 years building their beautiful home and yard together, creating a sanctuary for the entire family. Her house was always impeccably decorated and there was never a shortage of fresh baked cookies or brownies for visitors.
Cindi was quirky, loved to laugh, and adored her three grandchildren beyond measure. She was also very stubborn; when her mind was set, there was absolutely no changing it! Her favorite season was spring and summer. She gardened, spent lots of time working in the yard with Norm, loved watching the birds, and enjoyed relaxing on the deck with a cigarette and a Diet Pepsi.
Cindi is survived by her husband Norm, daughters Amber and Kortney, and beloved grandchildren Aidan (19), Lily (17), and Piper (3).
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, May 6, 2022, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.