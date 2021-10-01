Christine L. (Albertz) Wermers, of Whitewood, passed away peacefully Monday Sept. 27, 2021 at the Hospice House in Rapid City with her sister at her side.
Chris was born Aug. 11, 1954 to Milton “Bud” Albertz and Rhetha (Spinks) Albertz. She grew up in Mitchell, SD and graduated from Mitchell High School in 1972. While in high school she met Randall Wermers. On June 23, 1973 they were united in marriage; to this union they had three children.
Chris worked for Dr. Krause Orthodontics for many years; and as a dental assistant for Dr. Gullings and Dr. Miskimins. She lived in Mitchell all of her life until in 2019 when she finally fulfilled a lifelong dream of living in the Black Hills. Chris loved camping and fishing, especially in the Black Hills with her family.
Chris leaves behind her son Mathew (Dava) Wermers of Mitchell; daughter Tracie Wermers of Sioux Falls; her mother Rhetha Albertz of Mitchell; sister Peggy “Chic” (Vaughn) Heckel of Spearfish; brother Brad (Virginia) Albertz of Humbolt, Iowa; sister-in-law Cindee (Rich) Westendorf of Arvada, Colo.;
grandchildren Taylor Hall, Payten Schroeder, Tony Wermers, Miles Wermers, Dru (Cody) Tomasi, Bryton Wermers, and Amari Williams; great-grandchildren, Colson and Roman Tomasi, and Christopher “Toph” Wermers and also several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was proceeded in death by her son Christopher, husband Randy, father Milton “Bud” Albertz, brother Courtney Michael LaMotte (Dave Albertz), father-in-law and mother-in-law Al and Jeanette Wermers.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Oct. 22, 20201 at the American Legion Cemetery (Graceland Cemetery) in Mitchell.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
