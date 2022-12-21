Chris P. Dunning

Our dearly loved husband, father, son, and brother, Christopher Paul Dunning of Cody, Wyoming suddenly and sadly passed away on December 16th, 2022, of a sudden heart attack at the age of 43.
He was born on December 25, 1978, in Salida, Colorado, but grew up and lived in Longmont, Colorado, where he graduated in 1997. He played baseball all through school and went on to play in college. While in college at Provo, Utah, he met the love of his life, Krista Dalton. After several years of dating, they married on August 3, 2007, in Layton, Utah. They were later sealed with their two children, Ellie, and Jack, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Mount Timpanogos Temple in American Fork, Utah, on March 27, 2015.
Chris was an extremely hard worker with an amazing work ethic. For the last 20 plus years, had worked throughout the oil and gas industry; creating lifelong friendships and helping countless people. He ended up eventually reaching his dream of starting his own oil and gas production company which he ran with his wife. He was brilliant and gifted when it came to oil and gas. Chris will be missed throughout the industry and has cherished the friends he has made over all the years.
Above all else, he was the most loving caring and involved husband and father. He was involved in everything his kids did, and loved to help coach, volunteer, or do anything needed. He was a beloved member of the community here in Cody, Wyoming.
Chris was caring, always quick to help without being asked. If he saw an opportunity to serve, he never hesitated to just step up and act. He had the best sense of humor and was one of the funniest people ever; he could tell the best stories that would have you rolling. He was a straight-shooter that would tell you like he saw it and didn’t sugar coat much.
He was always the first tell his wife, kids, family, and friends how much he loved them. He had a heart bigger than anyone filled with compassion, empathy, and love. His laughter will be missed…his smile, his hugs, his jokes, and most of all, just him. Chris had a way to make you feel understood and welcomed. He was truly one in a million. He will be missed beyond words by his wife, and two kids. He was their world.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Roxie RaNae Dunning, and his aunt, Pamela Roth Emerick.
He is survived by his wife, Krista Dunning; children, Ellie, and Jack Dunning; father, Chuck Dunning; brother, Jeff Dunning (Natalie); grandparents, Mary and Jack Roth, Charlie Dunning, and Clementine Peters.
Chris will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and anyone that knew him.
A visitation will be held at Ballard Funeral Home on Monday, December 26, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. Funeral services will be at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wyoming Avenue in Cody, WY, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. This service will be live-streamed on Ballard Funeral Home’s Facebook Page.
Chris will be laid to rest by his mom in Sturgis, South Dakota. There will be a visitation at Kinkade Funeral Chapel on Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 10 a.m.-Noon with graveside services to immediately follow at Bear Butte Cemetery.
Memories and condolences can be left to Chris’s family on his memorial page at www.BallardFH.com
