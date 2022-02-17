Cheryl (Cheri) Suzanne Runner Shuck, 76, died peacefully at her home in Spearfish, on Feb. 15, 2022.
Cheri was born on Aug. 14, 1945, in Volga, S.D.
At age 18 months, she was adopted by Richard and Redella Runner and brought to live in Martin, S.D. She met Lynn Shuck in June 18, 1969, at the Campus Inn. The couple were engaged in July of 1969, and were married on Aug. 30, 1969. The couple had three sons, Colby Shuck (Teresa) of Kadoka, S.D.; Chad Shuck (Amber) of Upton, Wyo., and Derek Shuck (Matt) of Key West, Fla. Cheri was blessed with and survived by her grandchildren, Gabriel (wife Harlie), Racheal, Emily, Rebecca, Ryan, Clayton, Katlyn, Alyson, and Sophie; and one great-grandchild, Ivy (Gabriel and Harlie). Cheri and her husband Lynn lived their married lives with their children in Spearfish, South Dakota. She was preceded in death by her father, Dick Runner; her mother, Redella Runner; her two aunts, Lenore Hurst and Leone Geersen, her uncle, Harold, and her cousin, Danny.
Services will be held on Feb. 19 at 10:30 a.m. at the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Home in Spearfish. Condolences may also be sent to 3874 Ward Avenue, Spearfish SD 57783.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
