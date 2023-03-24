Charlotte L. Wood

Charlotte Lea Wood, 88, of Spearfish, SD passed away peacefully at Spearfish Regional Hospital on February 26, 2023.
Charlotte was born in Lincoln, NE on October 9, 1934, to Francis and Mabel Hartshorn. She grew up and went to school in Belle Fouche, SD. Charlotte was the fourth in line of seven children.
On June 19, 1952, Charlotte was married to Willard David Wood, in Rapid City, SD. To this union were born seven children. Throughout their married years, Charlotte and Willard loved to go dancing and listen to polka music. Charlotte sewed much of her childrens’ clothing, always had a beautiful meal on the table, and babysat over 40 children during the course of 30 years. There was always the scent of fresh baked cakes, pies, and breads coming from the kitchen Charlotte spent so much time in. Charlotte had an immense love for animals and would often feed the birds, rabbits, deer, and squirrels that visited her home daily.
Charlotte is survived by her daughter Carolyn Goben of Thornton, CO, son Mike (Dawn) Wood of Spearfish, SD; daughter Marilyn (Clark) Simons of Aurora, CO; Cindy (Mark) Seltenright of St. George, UT; Wayne (Kelly Stephens) of Belle Fouche; Shannon (Mike) Klarenbeek of Rock Rapids, IA; her brothers Francis Hartshorn (Victoria) of Spearfish, SD, and Dale (Dee) Hartshorn-Tracy of Chico, CA. She is also survived by 24 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; husband Willard Wood; daughter Sherrie Clites; granddaughter April Criswell; great granddaughters Jadyn Kirksey and Hope Vining; 3 brothers, and her sister.
