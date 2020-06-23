Charlotte Jean Rada Thompson was born Sept. 24, 1937, at Sylvan Lake near Custer, to Charles and Ruby (Baker) Rada. Charlotte passed away June 20, 2020, at the Rolling Hills Long Term Care Facility in Belle Fourche, after a lengthy illness.
She grew up and attended school in Belle Fourche until marrying her high school sweetheart, Thomas F. Thompson, on Feb. 3, 1955, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Belle Fourche.
Tommy and Charlotte lived in Cohagen Mont., for a time, moved to Omaha, Neb., moved to Isabel, S.D., and finally back to Belle Fourche, and then to Whitewood. She worked tirelessly alongside her husband raising sheep, cattle, and the cattle buying business. She was known to be a hand with a horse, supportive and helping her children and grandchildren with 4-H, rodeo, and the endless craft projvects.
Her family was her pride and joy, always the doting wife, mother, and grandmother. She was also passionate about her home, music, playing the piano, and her flower gardens.
She is survived by her husband, Tommy; children, Ted (Kathy) Thompson, Rhonda Baltezore (Bob), Jana Thompson, and Colin (Renee) Thompson; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charlie; mother, Ruby; and brothers, Melvin “Chief,” and Leroy “Rusty” Rada.
A memorial will be established for the Whitewood Cemetery. Charlotte spent many years and was recognized for her hard work in upgrading and restoring the cemetery, including securing a grant for new headstones for the military/cavalry soldier buried there.
She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
