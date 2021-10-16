Charlotte (Char) Andersen, Aurora, CO, formerly of Lead, SD died Thursday, October 7, 2021. She was 88 yrs old. She was preceded i n death by husband Roger, son Stephen, brother Clark and sisters Betty and Sandy. Survivors include sister Evelyn of Portland OR, daughters Diane and Janet, son-in-law David, and five grandchildren Chris, Derek, Stacy, Tyler, and Lauren. A celebration of life will be held Monday, Nov. 15, 6:30pm, Smoky Hill United Methodist Church, Centennial, CO. Private family rites will be at Mountain Lawn Cemetery, Lead at a later date.
