Funeral service for Charles Tesch Sr. will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 5, 2023 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church with Rev. Dr. Eugene Zeller officiating; interment to follow at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church starting at 10:00 a.m. Charles LaVerne Tesch Sr. passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center. Charles LaVerne Tesch, Sr of Pine Haven Wyoming was born and raised in Lead South Dakota to Charles Arnold Tesch, Sr and Gertrude Marie Tesch (Bratt). He was baptized, confirmed and married at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Lead. He married Myrna Rae Tesch (Eidsness) on June 11, 1960. Their two children Cheryl Lynn Tesch (Allen) and Charles Laverne Tesch, Jr also attended, were baptized, and confirmed at Bethel. Chuck attended and graduated from Lead High School in 1956. He started raising a family with Myrna then went back to school at Black Hills State University while working for the Homestake Mining Company. He graduated in 1968 with a degree in Industrial Arts and Economics. His career at Homestake varied and he was the mine superintendent when he retired in 1995. After retirement he started a consulting company where he traveled to Chile, Tobago, Canada, and many US states. During the ten years of consulting Chuck and Myrna built their dream home in Pine Haven which has less snow than Lead. After he retired from consulting Chuck and Myrna traveled to far places like China, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, Hawaii and following the Martin Luther trail through Europe. They followed rivers (Danube, Rhine) in Europe, the Columbia River in Washington state and Alaskan rivers on a smaller river cruise ship. These smaller river cruising adventures were long time favorites. During his life, Chuck was active as a Scout Leader, volunteer fireman, Kiwanis, Church councils, car clubs, and helping those in need of help. He is survived by his wife Myrna, daughter Cheryl (Alban Ontario), son Chuck and wife Susan (White Rock, NM), three grandchildren (Jared, Sarah and Caleb) and one great grandchild (Lev). Arnold Tesch is Chuck’s remaining sibling. Chuck’s parents and siblings Leroy, Bob, Marlene, Bill and David proceed Chuck. Chuck’s many friends were very important people in his life. Chuck worked for Homestake Mining Company in Lead, South Dakota for many years and recognized for his manner of managing people and production. He developed many close friends over his lifetime, but family was always his priority. Chucks hobbies were many but included snowmobiling while in SD, politics (throughout his life), woodworking, restoring classic cars, collecting mining related antiques, restoring gas pumps and oil related memorabilia, building garages for his collections and making the Pine Haven yard the best kept yard in town. The family requests any gifts or memorials be sent to the Campbell County Home Hospice in care of Chuck Tesch. The Hospice will use any monetary donations to help the wonderful nursing staff and to support those in need. The website for the CCHH is https://www.cchwyo.org/services/home-health-and-hospice/ . Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 West 5th Street, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at www.gillettememorialchapel.com
