Charles F. “Chuck” Humbracht, 67, of Camp Crook, S.D., passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services for Chuck will be on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Camp Crook Community Center beginning at 2 p.m. Visitation for Chuck will be on Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 12-9 with family present at 7pm at the Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Home Chapel. Services will be live-streamed and we will add a link before services.
Charles (Chuck) Franklin Humbracht was born May 12, 1954, in Spearfish, to Wesley and Eileen Humbracht. Chuck was the middle child of seven and often referred to himself as the “middle drawer”. His elementary education wasobtained at two country schools, first the Tarterschool and later, the Lewton school. He attended high school at Buffalo High School where he graduated in 1972. His biggest and proudest accomplishment of high school was receiving the First Team All-State Football Defensive Guard Award. Following graduation he went back to the family ranch where he and his brother John became partners in purchasing the ranch from their mother. In the early years he also worked at the Knapp sawmill, as a carpenter, and sheared sheep.
In December 1976, through mutual friends, he met his future bride, Peggy Mahoney. And on June 10, 1977, they were married in a quiet ceremony in Spearfish, South Dakota. After a short honeymoon they went back to the ranch to reside. In January of 1979, they were blessed with a little baby boy, Wesley Charles and three years later, in April 1982, they were blessed with another baby boy, Bradley Allan.
Some of his favorite past times was riding horses, driving around the ranch, and visiting about what needed to be made to improve the operation. He loved his pets, mainly a brindle bulldog named Leo, which was given to him by his son Brad. They would have quite the conversations together every morning. This past summer, he was “blessed”with a cat by his grandsons. They claimed that Papa needed a cat in which they had already named Panther. Tough Chuck was not a real cat lover but he did like this new addition as long as he remained in the barn. Every morning Panther would come running up to him to receive a few words, be petted, and be held briefly by Chuck. And off to the barn they would go to be fed.
Chuck was a great Dad and loved being Papa to his grandchildren. They were his life. Whenever they would come to visit, he created a menu which meant getting special items to fit each grandchild’s taste. He enjoyed cooking, baking, and especially making pancakes at breakfast for the grandchildren. He loved taking his grandchildren 4-wheeling to move cows or riding in the tractor. He was always taking pictures of whatever struck his fancy that day and sharing them with his family. These pictures are a cherished memory for all who received them. He was basically a kid at heart and made every day an adventure. His love of the land, livestock, and most of all his family was his life.
Chuck, though a fairly private person, enjoyed visiting with everyone. He loved to joke and harass, in good humor, with most everyone he visited with. Generally, a stranger did not remain a stranger very long. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents,Wesley and Eileen Humbracht, in-laws Ben and Dorothy Mahoney, and brother-in-law Jim Bellantino. He is survived by his wife of nearly 45 years Peggy, sons: Wesley and Bradley (Summer). Five grandchildren: Kadlin, Cassi, Casen, Cami, and Nolan. His siblings: BarbaraStordahl, Alberta and Marty Couch, John and Linda Humbracht, Dorothy and Mark Schwinger, David Humbracht, Beverly Bellantino, Sister-in law Gretchen O’Mahoney, Ben and Karen Mahoney, Susan and Tom Gibson, and numerous nieces and nephews. Honorary family members include Marisa Humbracht, Sheri Spaans, and Neyl Eagon.
