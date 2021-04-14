Charles Eugene Clapp, 77, of Spearfish, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Rapid City.
Charles was born June 22, 1943, in Chelan, Wash., to Charlie and Marie (McFadden) Clapp. He graduated from high school in Kellogg, Wash., and joined the United States Navy. He proudly served in the Navy for six years before being honorable discharged. Charles moved to the Spearfish area in the mid 80s and resided there until the time of his passing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Marie Clapp; brother, Dennis Clapp; and sister, Deb Harris.
Charles is survived by his son, Brian Clapp; daughter, Brandy Hunter; brother, George Clapp; his significant other, Ida West; and two grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, April 19, 2021, at Black Hills National Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Navy and the Spearfish Honor Guard.
