Charles Edward Livingston, 89, of Belle Fourche passed away March 10, 2020.
Visitation will be held March 16 from 5-7 p.m.at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche.
Funeral services will be held March 17 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Belle Fourche. Interment will follow at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.
An online guest book is available at www.KlineFuneralChapel.com.
