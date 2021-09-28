Charles “Chuck” Pearson, 79, of Aladdin, Wyo., died at his home Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born Oct. 17, 1941, the youngest of Frank A. and Claudice (Davis) Pearson’s three children, spending his entire life on the ranch his grandparents Charles and Nancy (Patton) Pearson started in 1889.
He attended Aikman Country School and Belle Fourche High School, graduating in 1959. Right after graduation he climbed poles to help wire the lines for telephone service in the Aladdin area, before working at Sundance Equipment under the mentorship of Stan Davidson. In 1961, he took a position at the radar base at Warren Peak, leaving in 1962, to start ranching full-time in a role that would become his life’s ambition.
In his early years he enjoyed team roping as a member of the Aladdin Roping Club, hunting for sheep, moose, and elk in the wilderness west of Cody and north of Dubois, and guiding hunters on the ranch, always preferring to shoot a deer on the run. He loved to be in the company of others and made friends with strangers, keeping those friends his entire life.
In 1970, he married Josie Vore, daughter of Robert and ClaraLee (Smith) Vore of Redwater, later divorcing, but together raising three children to adulthood on Oak Creek, allowing them to branch off and chase their dreams because the roots at home were so strong. From a faith perspective, he believed you could be as close to God on the top of a hill as easily as kneeling at an altar, and that the choice to live the Golden Rule and the Ten Commandments was one you made each and every morning.
It was in these early years of starting his own family that he started raising hogs, quickly becoming one of the areas most respected breeders, at one point having upwards of 30 sows farrowing twice a year. Friday nights were spent bowling in Belle with friends.
He shared his knowledge earnestly, helping to guide the efforts of young farmers, serving in key roles on the boards of the FHA and Hulett Coop, helping out at the Crook County Fair, and serving for thirteen years as a zone warden for the Aladdin Volunteer Fire Department beginning in 1980. It was also in the 1980’s that he developed a strong interest in timber management, spending winters thinning and logging on the ranch and making an effort to learn and follow best practices for sustainability. He served on the Wyoming Tree Farm Committee for several years and was named 2014 Wyoming Tree Farmer of the Year.
If you were new to the area, it wouldn’t be too long before he’d pull up in his pickup to welcome you to the community while visiting with you about fire safety and fencing expectations. He balanced looking out for others with minding his own business which is probably why you’d need to look far and wide to find someone who didn’t admire or respect him, and then keep looking.
In the 1990’s he took up golfing, trading his signature pearl snap for a polo shirt, enjoying his time immensely regardless of whether he hit the fairway or not. In conversation with Chuck, you were guaranteed a captive and curious audience. He always listened attentively, seeking understanding, offering support when asked, and keeping your confidence. And he did it all with his signature quick wit, offered with a twinkle in his eye and a mile-wide grin. He was proud, but not boastful, instead letting the orderliness of his property, the quality of his livestock, and the work ethic of his children and grandchildren uphold his legacy.
He will be greatly missed by his children, Wade (Ashley) Pearson, Carey (Michael) Loch and Clinton Pearson; his sister Margaret (Gordon) Shoemaker; his brothers-in-law, Francis (Bonnie Renner) Madden, Robin (Lucinda Scanlon) Vore, Ronald (Terry) Vore; grandchildren, Tesla Rindels, Wyatt (Shelby) Pearson, Colin and Brody Loch and Gavin, Rhys and Cade Pearson; nephews, Kelly (Lorna) Shoemaker and Brian (Jennifer) Madden; nieces, Julie (Larry) Burkhardt, Tally Hughes, Kari (John) Pavey, and Radona (Jason) Williams; many great nieces and nephews; his cousins, Grace (Hank Reese) Whalen and George (Jeanne) Whalen; and his neighbor, Nancy Henderson who he spent many hours visiting with these past few years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, dear sister, Dorothy “Dot” Madden and his cousin and best friend, Bill Whalen.
Honor Chuck and celebrate his life by taking a drive in the country. Plant a garden and watch it grow or pass your time with a good book and then pass it along to a good friend. Eat a piece of your favorite pie, find time to help a neighbor, and always make time to appreciate the warm sun or a cool breeze.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Aladdin Volunteer Fire Department (AVFD) and sent to 3935 Highway 24, Aladdin, WY 82710.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 3 p.m. in the auditorium of the Belle Fourche Area Community/Rec Center. A gathering at the Branding Iron will take place immediately following. A private memorial service to lay him to rest from his favorite vantage point on the ranch will occur at a later date.
he funeral will be published for viewing at your convenience at klinefuneralchapel.com live streaming site following the funeral.
Arrangements are under the care of Kline Funeral Chapel of Belle Fourche. An online guest book and video tribute is available at klinefuneralchapel.com.
