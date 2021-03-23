Cash Lyn Stinson, 19 months old, passed away in his sleep in Lead, on Tuesday March 16, 2021.
Cash was born on Aug. 24, 2019, in Lone Tree, Colo. He was the beautiful little boy with so much love from his parents Ashley Bottolfson and Cory Stinson. He was a strong little guy who touched everyone’s heart that got to receive one of his famous hugs and kisses. He was born healthy at 9 pounds 1 ounce and from the day he came into this world his family was sure they were sent an angel. He had the best way of smiling and melting your heart. He loved to sit on your lap and listen to you read books to him. He loved throwing his football to anyone who would catch it. His favorite time of the day was when his dad would come home from work, he was always there to greet him at the door with “Hi, Dadda.” Cash had one sister and four brothers that all loved and adored him. He has a huge loving family that saw him as their own child. He is very much missed and will always be loved and remembered.
Private services have taken place.
